The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist to identify the body of a man aged between 35-40 who drowned in Jacha Dam, Epworth on 25/10/23.

People have over the years died in the dam, which saw it being named ‘Epworth Pool of Death’.

According to police, the victim was wearing a corduroy trousers and stripped blue golf t-shirt.

In other news, police in Mt Darwin are investigating a case of murder in which Admire Kamukirwa (27) was found dead on 09/10/23 behind a garage at Kandeya Township.

Police say this happened after the suspect was attacked by unknown suspects.

Anyone with information has been urged to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews