Man Arrested After Trying To Rape Pregnant Soldier

A 22-year old Bulawayo man, Bandlalwenkosi Ncube was arrested after he allegedly tried to rape a pregnant soldier.

Ncube, however, pleaded not guilty to an unlawful entry charge when he appeared before Bulawayo Regional magistrate Mr. Joseph Mabeza. The magistrate remanded him in custody to Friday for the commencement of the trial.

The state alleges that Ncube allegedly unlawfully entered the soldier’s house and proceeded to her bedroom on May 30 this year at around 12.35AM. The soldier woke up and realized that her bedroom lights were off and her door was open. She woke up and closed the door. On her way back to bed, Ncube grabbed her from behind and told her to be quiet, threatening to stab her if she screamed.

The prosecutor, Ms. Tarisai Kamema said:

Ncube fondled her breasts, patted her tummy and undressed her. When he tried to rape the woman, she overpowered him and screamed for help. Ncube bit the complainant on her right shoulder and fled from the house. ADVERTISEMENT

During the wrangle, Ncube dropped his cellphone on the bed and it was used to track him leading to his arrest on the same day he allegedly committed the offense.