MDC Bemoans Relentless Price Hikes

The MDC notes with concern the unabated price hikes, especially on basic foodstuffs.

An announcement by the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe highlights steep increases of rice, maize meal and flour.

These are basically the commodities which the people of Zimbabwe survive on.

The MDC advised against bad policies and the broken politics of Mnangagwa and Zanu PF, yet they did not listen, they still do not listen. They display a lack of care for the people’s plight and arrogance.

In December of 2018, we made the point that the economy would fail because Mthuli Ncube’s budget was premised on false underlying assumptions specifically inflation.

In January 2019, the MDC also stated that Mnangagwa’s witchy fuel price increase would drive inflation. We also made the same point when a dog’s breakfast disguised for monetary policy was announced by Panonetsa Mangudya.

We argued that the bond note must be demonetised in its totality, a point we have made consistently since August of 2016.

The skewed monetary policy meant to facilitate patronage for political elites is causing unpalatable suffering for Zimbabweans.

Zanu PF has failed in absolute terms. It is time they accept and allow Zimbabwe to start afresh and move forward, with dignity and pride. The nation must stake a new direction far from where Zanu PF has led us.

MDC: Defining a New Course for Zimbabwe! Jacob Mafume MDC National Spokesperson