Mbare Magistrate Kudzai Zihove has acquitted, Wagoneka Maisva after he stood trial on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice for allegedly hindering the police from arresting sand poachers by blocking cops with a shovel.

Magistrate Zihove ruled that Maisva’s evidence which he gave through his lawyers Muda Shoko and Chinox Tinashe of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights in his defence was credible hence he deserved to be acquitted.

The 43 year-old Maisva, who was a victim of severe dog bite injuries when cops viciously set police dogs on him, was arrested on 19 February 2020 and charged with contravening defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in section 184 of Criminal Code.

However, on Tuesday, Magistrate Zihove found Maisva not guilty and acquitted him after ruling that the evidence led in court by the state during trial was not reliable and there was no proper evidence of obstruction led from witnesses by prosecutors.

-Zwnews