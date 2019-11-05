Machete thugs target cross borders on Byo-Beitbridge road

Two cross border transporters, Mr Kudakwashe Moyo (25) and Mr Given Desmond Tsebo (24) were attacked and robbed of R8 850, $40 as well as groceries near Beitbridge along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road by six machete-wielding robbers.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident saying that the duo was attacked whilst sleeping inside the car, at the roadside, as the two front tyres and one back tyre had sustained a puncture.

Ndebele said:

We received a report of two Bulawayo men who were robbed by six unknown robbers along Bulawayo-Beitbridge road. The robbers who were armed with machetes and axes assaulted the complainants before robbing them of money amounting to ZAR8 850, RTGS$40 and some groceries.

The accused are said to have smashed the windows of the parked vehicle, pulled the victims and assaulted them.

Ndebele also cautioned motorists who use the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road saying that most of the punchers are caused by robbers who place sharp objects on the road.

state media