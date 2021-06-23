THE Kwekwe District Taskforce on Covid-19 is contemplating suspensions of lectures at Kwekwe Polytechnic following the death of a lecturer and a surge in positive covid-19 cases recorded at the learning institution.

Cases at the institution, whose term was supposed to end on July 30 have risen to 48 with 18 new cases recorded on Tuesday.

Kwekwe city has been under a localised lockdown since May after the detection of the Indian variant in the mining town.

On Tuesday, cabinet approved the extension of the lockdown by a further two weeks as cases continue surging.

The town has 179 active cases and 21 deaths and a cumulative 487 positive cases.

Chairperson of the district taskforce, Mr Vitalis Kwashira confirmed the death of the lecturer adding that they had recommended that the institution be closed to allow proper management of the cases.

