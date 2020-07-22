An Ethiopian Airlines plane caught fire while loading cargo at a Chinese airport this Wednesday, the airliner said in a statement.

The aircraft was on a regular, scheduled cargo service from Shanghai to Sao Paulo-Santiago via Addis Ababa when the incident occurred. Meanwhile, all ground staff and flying crew are safe. The statement reads:

Ethiopian Airlines B777 freighter aircraft with registration number ET-ARH caught fire while loading cargo at Pudong Shanghai airport today, July 22, 2020.

The aircraft was on a regularly scheduled cargo service from Shanghai to Sao Paulo-Santiago via Addis Ababa. All ground staff and flying crew are safe.

Ethiopian has collaborated with all concerned authorities and contained the fire.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the appropriate authorities.