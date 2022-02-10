Versatile local hip-hop artist Holy Ten is this Saturday expected to descend on the small Midlands town of Redcliff for a date with merrymakers and show-goers alike.

The Mwana Ndakubirai singer who is no stranger to the then steel producing urban center will perform at Las Vegas Private Lounge‚ now widely regarded as the ceremonial home of local showbiz in Kwekwe‚ Redcliff and other surrounding environs.

The show is being bankrolled by Daxworld Entertainment.

Craig Gono, one of the organisers of the show said Holy Ten’s tour is part of the Las Vegas Private Lounge’s efforts to make Redcliff town the home of entertainment.

“We are trying to make sure that Las Vegas becomes the home of entertainment for the Midlands Province. So, we make sure that every time we bring a popular artist to the town. A lot of activities have been pre

An array of locally based crooners have been lined up as supporting acts to the fast rising Zim-hiphop entertainer who is revered for producing anthemic hits such as Ndaremerwa and Amai.

Zwnews