The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the appointment of Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe Women’s senior national team, the Mighty Warriors.

Sibanda, who is making a come back to the national women’s side, will take charge of the team at the upcoming COSAFA Women’s Championship.

A statement by the ZIFA Normalization Committee reads: “Sithethelelwe Sibanda Appointed Head Coach of the Mighty Warriors.

“Sibanda, a holder of the CAF A coaching licence, is set to lead the team as they prepare for the upcoming COSAFA Cup tournament, scheduled to take place in October in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.”

