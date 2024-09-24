Binga woman (49) was brought before the courts for facilitating rape, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.

According to the NPA, the allegations are that the accused person took her young sister to stay with her in Gwanda on the pretext that she will send her to school.

It is reported that the accused’s husband later informed the complaint that her sister had given complaint away to him as compensation for not being able to bear children for him.

He went on to have sex with her on several occasions without her consent.

Zwnews