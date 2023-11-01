The Kwekwe City Council has converted Amaveni Beerhall into a Drug and Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Centre through the use of devolution funds.

Council authorities say phase one of the project is now at 80 percent.

The centre has been rehabilitated to the tune of US$53 000.

Drug abuse is rampant in the country particularly among the youths. As noted by commentators this threatens the future as a generation is lost.

Over the years, law enforcement agencies have launched numerous initiatives to curtail the menace, including raids and roadblocks, but most of them have failed.

In 2021, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa set up an inter-ministerial committee which came up with the Zimbabwe National Drug Master Plan (ZNDMP 2020 to 2025) and Treatment and Rehabilitation Guidelines of Alcohol and Substance Use Disorder of Zimbabwe (TRGASUD ZIM). Progress and achievements made under the plan have not been made public.

Research has shown that young people take drugs as a stress reliever against poverty and unemployment. Other common drivers include peer pressure, broken families, emotional and physical abuse, and curiosity, often resulting in addiction.

Zwnews