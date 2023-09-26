Disqualified presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere says his citrus farm in Mazowe has been destroyed by fire, in a suspected case of arson.

“It never rains but pours: A huge fire has destroyed my prime citrus plant at Concorpia Farm, Mazowe.

“Against all legal efforts to remove the invader, the ZRP has refused to enforce a HC order. For now, we are yet to ascertain the motive behind this arson attack,” he says.

Kasukuwere recently applied to join the presidential race in the just ended elections, but he was barred by the courts.

The courts cited a breach of the Constitution in that he has not been in the country 18 months prior to the pronouncement of the poll date.

Zwnews