The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mwenezi are investigating a suspected murder case in which Godfrey Marambire (40) was found dead in a bushy area near Zhanje area, Chirimigwa, Neshuro on 25/09/23.

The victim was found with injuries all over the body and was hanging from a Mopani tree with a blood stained rope.

Meanwhile, police in Guruve are investigating a case of murder in which a security guard, Juda Karambwe was found dead with a deformed cheek, at a church’s headquarters at Karambwe Village, Chipuriro on 24/09/23.

The victim’s hands and legs were tied with a rope.

In yet other news, ZRP reports that a total of 46 486 arrests have been effected during the on-going operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle”.

About 1 319 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 15 268 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 345 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 3 223 people have been arrested for touting.

Meanwhile, 1 114 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.

