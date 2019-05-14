Just In: Vimbai Tsvangirai -Java In Horror Crash

The daughter to the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai Vimbai Tsvangirai -Java survived a fatal accident Monday evening. The horror crash which happened near Kwekwe killed 2 other people.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume confirmed the development and said Java was involved in an accident near Kwekwe.

Said Mafume:

“Yes it is true. But I can not yet say much about the accident since I am on my way there. I can only be able to furnish you with details after I arrive where she is and get to know what really happened. But yes the accident happened near Kwekwe.”

Vimbai who is the MDC legislator for Glen View South sustained head, neck and back injuries, Khuluma Africa, reported.

This is a developing story more to follow….