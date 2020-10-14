Some mbanje craving armed robbers shot and killed a man whose house they had raided in Kadoma after they failed to get the drug.

When the robbers entered the house last Saturday night, they demanded the drug but were told by the occupants that they did not have it and they shot the owner in the neck before fleeing from the scene.

The man died the following day.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder where some masked men and a woman forced their way into a house where they demanded some dagga on October 10, 2020.

“When they were told that there were no drugs, the men shot the owner of the house on the neck and fled into the darkness.

“The man later died on October 11, 2020 due to the injuries,” he said.

In another case, five armed robbers robbed a tuckshop in Domboshava last Friday and got away with cellphones, cash, bread and cigarettes worth $11 400.

One of the robbers has since been arrested and property valued at $400 recovered.

The other suspects are still at large.

In Esigodini, a 39-year-old man was fatally assaulted by five men after he had earlier on engaged in a fist fight with one of the suspects.

Two of the suspects have since been arrested.

In a related incident, which occurred in Bulawayo last Thursday, a 22-year-old man was also fatally assaulted by seven men after having a misunderstanding over payment of wages.

The man’s friend was also severely assaulted. Six of the suspects have been arrested. Police said in Plumtree, a man aged 25 who was drinking beer at a shopping centre had a misunderstanding with another man over an undisclosed matter.

He was then stabbed with a knife on the chest and he died on the spot.

The assailant has since been arrested and the okapi knife was recovered hidden in the thatched roof of his bedroom hut.

A 42-year-old man in Mt Darwin who tried to break into a homestead was fatally assaulted by villagers after the occupant called for help.

The man later died and a report was made to police who managed to arrest one of the suspects involved in the assault.

In Harare, a 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday Harare for a case of murder, which he committed in 2018.

The man is alleged to have murdered his wife following a misunderstanding before he went into hiding.

Another 32-year-old Harare man was fatally assaulted by a mob on Saturday after he tried to rob a woman of her cellphone.

The man also threatened to rape one of the woman’s daughters who managed to run away.

-Herald

Like 224 Dislike 28

96713

0

0

cookie-check

JUST IN: Robbers kill man because he didn’t have drugs

no