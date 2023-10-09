Celebrated Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala is seriously ill.

Chin’ono says he just spoke to Sikhala’s lawyer, Harrison Nkomo who confirmed the development to him.

“I have just spoken to Harrison Nkomo the lawyer of Zimbabwe’s political prisoner and CCC politician,

Job Sikhala.

“He confirmed to me that Sikhala is seriously ill and that he is passing blood in his stool.

“He complained of a rumbling tummy and he asked me to bring a doctor today,” says Chin’ono quoting Nkomo whom he claims to have spoken to a few moments ago.

Job Sikhala has been in Chikurubi maximum prison for 483 days without bail and without any custodial conviction.

Chin’ono says bail is a right under Zimbabwe’s constitution, but it has been denied to Sikhala who many have said is being persecuted for his political activism using the police and judiciary.

