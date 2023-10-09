Image: zbc

Today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officially open the 20th International Inter-Ministerial Conference on South to South and Triangular Cooperation in Population and Development at Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls.

The conference is running from 9-10 October 2023.

The platform will enable Ministers, high level officials, subject experts representatives from development partners and youth leaders to discuss and agree on the priority actions to be taken to attain the unfinished agenda of the International Conference on Population and Development.

This would be a high-level consultation leading up to ICPD30 jointly supported by Partners in Population and Development (PPD) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Apparently, PPD is an intergovernmental initiative created specifically for the purpose of expanding and improving South-to-South collaboration in the fields of reproductive health, population, and development.

PPD was launched at the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), when ten developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America formed an intergovernmental alliance to help implement the Cairo Program of Action (POA).

This POA, endorsed by 179 nations, stresses the need to establish mechanisms to promote development through the sharing of experiences in reproductive health (RH) and family planning (FP) within and among countries and to promote effective partnerships among the governments, Non- Governmental-Organizations (NGOs), research institutions and the private sector.

Zwnews