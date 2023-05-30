Police in Jambezi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Thabani Munsaka (45) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 29/05/23 at Lunyalalo Village, Milonga on 29/05/23.

The suspect allegedly assaulted to death his ex-girlfriend, Nemakawu Mudimba (29) with a metal rod and metal rim, over an undisclosed issue.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a case of murder in which Nyasha Bepete (26) died on 29/05/23 after being assaulted on different occasions by her friend’s boyfriend, Tedius Shumba and her boyfriend only identified as Gift.

Tedius Shumba hit the complainant with stones on the head on 22/05/23 at a certain house in Tynwald, after allegedly reprimanding her for befriending his girlfriend while her boyfriend pushed the victim to the ground after an argument, at the victim’s residence in Tynwald South on 27/05/23.

Zwnews