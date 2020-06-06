06-05-2020

The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly calls for solidarity with our Vice Presidents Hon Tendai Biti and Hon Lynnette Kore, International Relations Secretary Gladys Hlyatywayo, Deputy International Relations Secretary Lovemore Chinoputsa, Deputy Secretary General David Chimhini and NEC member Vongai Tome who are set to appear at Rotten Row magistrates courts on trumped up charges of criminal nuisance.

Also appearing in court together with the aforementioned is Youth National Deputy Spokesperson Womberaiishe Nhende who last night was battling for his life following heavy assault by police.

In the spirit of solidarity which is one of the strong anchors of social democracy we are calling all members to register their disapproval of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s military dictatorship by attending today’s court. Injure one, injure all!

#KushingaMberi

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson