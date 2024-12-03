Image InfoZimZw

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director General, Gilbert Houngbo, has payed a courtesy call on President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

Houngbo arrived in Zimbabwe on Sunday, for a two-day working visit and has had meetings with various stakeholders.

The Director General’s inaugural visit aims to support the country’s economic development and social progress as well as increase cooperation.

Speaking after the meeting the ILO boss said:

“We have had very very rich discussions since Sunday, the whole day yesterday, nonstop.

“I consider and really want to express my appreciation and thanks to social partners. We all know that both political and social stability are quite important for any development.”

President Mnangagwa expressed his government’s commitment to work hand in hand with developmental partners.

