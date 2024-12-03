Former Warriors fitness trainer and Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa has hit the campaign trail in his bid to become Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president.

Mliswa one of the individuals who threw their hats into the ring met some football stakeholders recently and shared with them his vision.

“Today I am meeting with the Northern Region Soccer League Councillors (NRSL) laying out my vision for national football. It’s exciting when an election becomes about capacity and vision,” he said.

Mliswa also spoke of sponsorship saying:

“Sponsorship is a direct product of professionalism and having capacity attendances at matches.

“Currently, we have empty stadiums as the culture of match attendance has fizzled out. We need to craft ways to turn that around and get people back into stadiums.

“Local football has the potential to grow if we can positively harness multiple variables such as sponsorship, match attendance and professionalism. If mishandled, each of these can negatively impact that growth.

“A new wave of football stakeholders has and is coming through which require a special type of leadership at ZIFA. Otherwise someone will be a sitting duck there, powerless against the politically connected and financially powerful.”

Some of the individuals rooting for the same post include:

United Kingdom-based FIFA football agent Ellen Chiwenga, Marshall Gore, ZIFA Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader Prophet Walter Magaya, former Warriors winger Alois Bunjira, FC Wangu Mazodze owner Richard Mazodze, veteran broadcaster Charles Mabika, and former CAPS United president Twine Phiri.

