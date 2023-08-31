The death toll has risen to 58 after a fire broke out in a “hijacked” building in Johannesburg’s central business district.

It is reported that many of those who died in the five-storey building are foreigners.

Dozens of others are being treated for various degrees of burns, emergency services said.

A hijacked building is a property abandoned by its owners and taken over by unregulated tenants in the inner city.

The cause of fire and the value of destroyed property is yet to be revealed.

More details later…