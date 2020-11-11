In comments that have sparked outrage on various social networking platforms, controversy-ridden Zimdancehall chanter, Soul Jah Love, has insensitively claimed that HELL is the final destination for the equally controversial late businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, who perished in a horrific car accident in Harare, last Sunday.

The same accident that killed Ginimbi also claimed the lives of former fitness trainer Mitchelle ‘Moana’ Umali, Malawian national Limumba Karim and a one Elisha.

When tragedy reared its ugly face last Sunday morning, the quartet was coming from Moana’s lavish birthday bash where expensive champagne was reportedly poured on the ground in honour of the popular model.

But, in a video footage that has since gone viral on social media, Soul Jah Love (real name Soul Musaka), said there was no way the filthy rich Ginimbi was going to escape the wrath of the devouring hell in his after-life.

“Ginimbi is going to hell, that’s what I can say,” said the Naka Dhula Dhaka singer, otherwise known by a host of monikiers which include Chibaba, Ngwendeza and Makuruwani amongst a host of other names. “This I can declare boldly, hell is his final destination,” Chibaba claimed, and subsequently attracted a barrage of criticism from internet users.

“You are not God, so please keep quiet,” said one Facebook user, while reacting to the video.

“Please keep quiet, you are just seeking relevance,” quipped another.

The soon-to-be 31-year old Zimbabwe singer is, however, no stranger to controversy but he must have certainly been caught way, way offside on this one.

Jah Love, whose debatably messy off-the-mic lifestyle has been attributed to an alleged dependance on hard drugs, is set to celebrate his 31st birthday on November 22.

