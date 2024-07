High Court this morning heard bail appeal by 78 members of the Citizens Coalition for Change and Justice Munamato Mutevedzi immediately ordered release of 17-year-old boy, who was arrested as part of the group.

The judge said it is not going to take him long to hand down judgment since this is an appeal.

โ€œThis is an appeal and it shouldnโ€™t take me time to hand down the ruling.

“Registrar will call you when judgement is ready. It should be sooner and no later than Thursday,โ€ he said.

Agency Gumbo, a member of the legal team for ex-senator Jameson Timba and 77 other CCC activists speaks outside the High Court in Harare after a bail appeal was argued confirmed that judgement is expected by Thursday.

