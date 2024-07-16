High Court this morning heard bail appeal by 78 members of the Citizens Coalition for Change and Justice Munamato Mutevedzi immediately ordered release of 17-year-old boy, who was arrested as part of the group.

The judge said it is not going to take him long to hand down judgment since this is an appeal.

“This is an appeal and it shouldn’t take me time to hand down the ruling.

“Registrar will call you when judgement is ready. It should be sooner and no later than Thursday,” he said.

Agency Gumbo, a member of the legal team for ex-senator Jameson Timba and 77 other CCC activists speaks outside the High Court in Harare after a bail appeal was argued confirmed that judgement is expected by Thursday.

