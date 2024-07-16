Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has denied bail Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu on the grounds that the duo is a flight risk, and the public is likely protest.

The two are facing fraud charges after they allegedly siphoned US$7 million from the Presidential Goats Scheme.

The State submitted various documents to support its claim that the accused persons are not good candidates for bail as they used forged documents to bid.

Gofa said Chimombe and Mpofu are facing a serious charge.

“In as much as this is not yet a trial, the accused were supposed to offer meaningful defence. They do not have plausible defence.

“They also failed to tender documentary evidence to prove that their company documents were legit,” said Gofa, adding that the duo could interfere with State witnesses.

Chimombe and Mpofu will return to court on August 7 for indictment, as the trial will be heard at the High Court.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said investigations revealed that Blackdeck Pvt Ltd did not have a valid tax clearance.