A man from Harare has gone to court seeking a protection order from his ex-girlfriend saying he has no rest day and night due to harassment.

Julius Chirere has told the Harare Civil Court that Vimbiso Chavhundura was his ex-girlfriend and she is calling none stop and insulting him.

“I fell in love with this girl for a while, but it didn’t go well, so I decided to stop seeing her. She calls me and insults me with nonsense saying that she wants to take the two cars I own because she also invested money when they were bought.

“When she thinks about it, she just comes and throws the furniture I bought for her at my house which is making me unhappy,” says Chirere.

He goes on to say: “I lost my wife years ago, so she keeps calling and saying why didn’t you marry me too since no one was there.”

She says again why did you waste my time thinking that it is good for me too. Help me, my Lord, I am no longer happy at all,” he says.

Chavundura did not go to court.

Judge Tamara Chibindi says that Chirere should return to court soon to hear the verdict in this case.