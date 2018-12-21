Harare man screams for help after wife GRABS, SQUEEZES balls, Refuses to let go

HARARE: A 51-year-old man suffered the indignity of screaming for his neighbours to rescue him after his wife had grabbed and squashed his testicles following a domestic dispute.

Charles Tavara’s wife Grace Sibokwane refused to release the man’s family jewels and had to be pulled off her husband by concerned neighbours who had rushed to assist.

The court heard that on the day in question Tavara returned home at around 5 am in the morning. He had left the previous day at around 9 pm in order to attend a neighbour’s funeral. Tavara courted his wife’s anger after he vomited onto the bed. An angry Grace then grabbed and starting crushing his testicles, forcing the unfortunate man to scream to his neighbours for deliverance.

However, Tavara begged the magistrate to drop the charges saying that he would work out things with his wife. Said Tavara,

“I no longer want to pursue the case. If you may kindly drop the charges, she is my wife.”

Harare magistrate Obedience Matare acceded to Tavara’s request. The magistrate said,

The accused acted unlawfully and is hereby warned to resolve disputes amicably in future.

NewZimbabwe