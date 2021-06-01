Late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s nephew Leo Mugabe, has implored Chief Zvimba to stop meddling in the late former strongman’s family affairs.

The Chief who ordered the exhumation of Mugabe’s body from his rural home in Kutama and his reburial at the National Heroes Acre within 30 days after his ruling claims that Mugabe’s property has been abandoned.

However, Leo says the Chief’s sentiments are not true, as all the necessary customs were religiously followed.

“We have already shared (his belongings)…I have some clothes that used to be his,that were shared,” he says.

Leo explains to VOA how Mugabe’s property was shared.

“Immovable (property)…Some of those things were left for his children. So,basically, it’s normal.

“Movable things, you know clothes and others,they were all shared. We shared all that.”

As stated by Leo, according to the family the chief is misguided.

Leo says Chief Zvimba is not a member of the Mugabe family.

“You know in the Zvimba dynasty, there are three families. Three families. Chidziwa family which is the youngest, which is the dynasty which we originate from ourselves. Then there is the Peperere dynasty, which is where the chief is from. Then the Chambara dynasty, which does not have chiefstanship, because Chief Zvimba presides over that area.

“We have a headman, you see. Because if they had given Chambara the chiefstanship, he would have had no area to preside over.

“When this whole thing was rearranged, it was rearranged in such a way that he would still have an area where you will preside over and be able to (ripisa vanhu) and things like that. But as we stand now, the chief who presides over Kutama is Chief Peperere,” he told VOA recently.

-Zwnews