Three years after the demise of the late Roman Catholic Gweru Diocese leader Bishop Xavier Munyongani, his substantive replacement has been announced.

Making the announcement Friday afternoon, the Apostolic Nunciature in Zimbabwe revealed that Gutu-born Reverend Rudolf Nyandoro is the new Bishop for Gweru, one of the largest dioceses in the southern African country.

Before his latest appointment, Bishop Nyandoro was at the helm of Gokwe, arguably Zimbabwe’s smallest diocess.

Since the death of Bishop Munyongani in 2017, Bishop Michael Bhasera has been heading Gweru on an acting basis.

“His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed The Right Rev. Rudolf Nyandoro, until now Bishop of Gokwe, as the new bishop of Gweru,” said the Apostolic Nunciature in the statement.

Appointed bishop in 2017, Rev Nyandoro is the former Chancellor of the Diocese of Masvingo and was also the Rector at Bondolfi Teachers’ College in the ancient city.

