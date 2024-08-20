Cabinet has directed that riverbed mining be banned with immediate effect and called for rehabilitation of degraded rivers.

Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere disclosed this during post cabinet briefing.

He also gave update on food deficit mitigation strategy, urban cash transfer program and movement of grain.

“The nation is informed that out of the targeted 6 140 924 beneficiaries, 5 479 704 were reached with food assistance in the first three months, being May to July 2024 food distribution blitz and this translated to 89.2 percent.

Zwnews