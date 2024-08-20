A staggering N$18.8 million stolen from Namibia’s SME Bank was allegedly transferred to and laundered by Robert Mhlanga, a close confidant and pilot of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, according to court documents filed in South Africa’s Gauteng High Court.

The allegations were brought forward by the SME Bank’s liquidators, Ian McLaren and David Bruni. They claim that between 2014 and 2015, about N$20.8 million was siphoned from SME Bank into the trust account of Johannesburg law firm Paul Casasola & Associates. The firm was owned by Mhlanga’s then-lawyer, Paul Casasola, who reportedly kept N$2 million for himself.

Court documents state that the remaining N$18.8 million was funneled to Mhlanga and various entities linked to him. Under pressure from Namibian authorities, Mhlanga eventually repaid the N$18.8 million, shedding light on how politically connected individuals exploited the bank intended to support small Namibian businesses.

Zimbabwean Enock Kamushinda, Mugabe’s former personal banker and head of SME Bank at the time, is accused of masterminding the heist, which involved numerous fraudulent transfers. Despite Mhlanga’s repayment, this case highlights the broader issue of financial misconduct within SME Bank.

Mhlanga’s ex-lawyer, Casasola, denies any wrongdoing, claiming they were unaware the money originated from the SME Bank. Casasola maintained that their firm was not responsible for verifying the source of the funds.

Investigations have linked these transfers to a series of payments associated with Mhlanga, including transactions disguised under names like ‘Goldkid.’ The liquidators detailed how funds were laundered through multiple entities before landing in the law firm’s trust account.

Mhlanga, a retired air vice-marshall and a key figure in Zimbabwe’s diamond industry, has been under scrutiny in South Africa for his involvement in high-value property transactions and his connections to Mugabe.

This case has also drawn attention to potential links between Mhlanga’s financial activities and trips taken by Tania Hangula, former chairperson of Namdia, to Dubai, which were funded by SME Bank. Namibian authorities continue to investigate the looting of over N$247 million from SME Bank, raising concerns about the oversight and regulation of the institution.