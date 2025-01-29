The Government has expressed disappointment over what it calls rogue elements within the war veterans’ fraternity, accusing them of hypocrisy and undermining President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s integrity.

Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere (pictured) says the second republic remains committed to recognizing and supporting veterans of the liberation struggle, but is not happy with behavior exhibited by some of them.

His comments comes after some sections of war veterans came out guns blazing against plans by the ruling party ZANU PF to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office.

President Mnangagwa’s second and final term ends in 2028, but ZANU PF is working on amending the Constitution to extend his term of office.

A cross section of Zimbabweans including some ZANU PF members are against the idea.

