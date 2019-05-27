Gang of 7 arrestred over Chegutu violence

A gang of seven known as Teambarca in Chegutu comprising Takemore Kudakwashe Maphosa, Benjamin Mutandwa, Benson Majoni, Frank Kudzani, Silent Nkiwane, Respect Mpofu and Washington Nyoni has been arrested in connection with a case of assault and threats of violence.

One of the gang members Takemore Maphosa had a misunderstanding with the complainant over a game of snooker. Accused then threatened complainant with an axe but was restrained and the axe was taken to the police as an exhibit.

The accused then mobilised his gang members and went on a rampage assaulting the complainant and his family members demanding the axe. Police records show that such trivial matters often end up in the commission of serious crimes such as murder.