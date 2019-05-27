You cant force yourself on people, Leave chamisa alone: Linda Masarira attacks Khupe

LEAD President Linda Masarira has warned her former allies in the MDC-Thokozani camp not to go to courts to try to force Chamisa out of MDC as he is there by the will of his followers.

She wrote:

On a more serious note, politics has overridden the court judgement. @ DrThoko_Khupe has her own party which went to congress on 21 April 2018. I don’t understand why they want to go for another extraordinary congress. What is their end game? You can’t force yourself on people.