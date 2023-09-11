HARARE: Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a new cabinet for his final term in office following the hotly contested elections held on August 23-24, 2023. Dubbed by a critic as “probably the worst cabinet in Zimbabwe’s history,” it includes two Mnangagwa sons who will serve as deputy ministers.
Ministries:
- Minister of Finance – Mthuli NCUBE, Dep David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa
- Minister of War Veterans of Liberation Affairs: Christopher Mutsvangwa, Monica Mavhunga
- Youth Empowerment – Tino Machakaire, Mpamanga Jnr dep
- Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture – Kirsty Coventry, Emily Josiah
- Environment, Climate and Wildlife – Nqobizitha Ndlovu, John Paradza
- Minister of Tourism And Hospitality – Barbara Rwodzi, Tongai Mnangagwa dep
- Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans: Oppah Kashiri, Dep Brig General Levy Mayixome
- Minister of Women’s Affairs: – Monica Mutsvangwa, Dep Jennifer Mhlanga
- Minister of Local Government:- Winston Chitando,
- Foreign Affairs and International Trade:- Fredrick Shava
- Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Kazembe Kazembe
- Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary AffairsL:- Ziyambi Ziyambi, Obert Mazungunye dep
- Information, Broadcasting and Publicity – Muswere Jenfan,
- ICT – Tatenda Mavetera, D Phuthi
- Mines and Mining – Zhemu Soda,
- Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development: – Prof Dr Amon Murwira, Simelizwezwe Sibanda (F)
- Primary and Secondary Education:- T Moyo, Angeline Gata (F)
- Minister of Public Service – July Moyo, Dinha (F)
- Minister of Industry and Commerce – Dr Sithembiso Nyoni
- Minister of Transport and Infrastructural -Development – Felix Mhona,
- Minister of Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo
- Minister of National Housing:- Daniel Garwe, Yeukai Simbanegavi
- Lands Agriculture – Dr A J Masuka, deps: Vangelis Haritatosi, David Marapira,
- Health and Child Care – Mombeshora,
- State for Provincial Affairs OPC – L Matuke,
- Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima
Provincial Ministers:
- Judith Ncube – Bulawayo Provincial
- Charles Tavengwa – Harare
- Ezra Chadzamira – Masvingo
- Owen Ncube – Midlands
- Manicaland – NokuthulaMaxenyere
- Mash East – Apolonia Munzverengi
- Mash West – Mirriam Chombo
- Mash Central – Christopher Magomo
- Matabele North – Richard Moyo
- Mat South – Evelyn Ndlovu
President Mnangagwa has named probably the worst cabinet in Zimbabwe’s history retaining Mthuli Ncube as Finance Minister and the worst ever sports minister, Kirst Coventry.
He also named his son Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa as deputy Finance minister, Barbara Rwodzi as Tourism… pic.twitter.com/ZxCt2IuGBh
— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) September 11, 2023