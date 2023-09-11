President Mnangagwa has named probably the worst cabinet in Zimbabwe’s history retaining Mthuli Ncube as Finance Minister and the worst ever sports minister, Kirst Coventry.

He also named his son Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa as deputy Finance minister, Barbara Rwodzi as Tourism…

— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) September 11, 2023