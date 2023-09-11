0
HARARE: Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a new cabinet for his final term in office following the hotly contested elections held on August 23-24, 2023. Dubbed by a critic as “probably the worst cabinet in Zimbabwe’s history,” it includes two Mnangagwa sons who will serve as deputy ministers.

Ministries:

  • Minister of Finance – Mthuli NCUBE, Dep David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa
  • Minister of War Veterans of Liberation Affairs: Christopher Mutsvangwa, Monica Mavhunga
  • Youth Empowerment – Tino Machakaire, Mpamanga Jnr dep
  • Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture – Kirsty Coventry, Emily Josiah
  • Environment, Climate and Wildlife – Nqobizitha Ndlovu, John Paradza
  • Minister of Tourism And Hospitality – Barbara RwodziTongai Mnangagwa dep
  • Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans: Oppah Kashiri, Dep Brig General Levy Mayixome
  • Minister of Women’s Affairs: – Monica Mutsvangwa, Dep Jennifer Mhlanga
  • Minister of Local Government:- Winston Chitando,
  • Foreign Affairs and International Trade:- Fredrick Shava
  • Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Kazembe Kazembe
  • Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary AffairsL:- Ziyambi Ziyambi, Obert Mazungunye dep
  • Information, Broadcasting and Publicity – Muswere Jenfan,
  • ICT – Tatenda Mavetera, D Phuthi
  • Mines and Mining – Zhemu Soda,
  • Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development: – Prof Dr Amon Murwira, Simelizwezwe Sibanda (F)
  • Primary and Secondary Education:- T Moyo, Angeline Gata (F)
  • Minister of Public Service – July Moyo, Dinha (F)
  • Minister of Industry and Commerce – Dr Sithembiso Nyoni
  • Minister of Transport and Infrastructural -Development – Felix Mhona,
  • Minister of Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo
  • Minister of National Housing:- Daniel Garwe, Yeukai Simbanegavi
  • Lands Agriculture – Dr A J Masuka, deps: Vangelis Haritatosi, David Marapira,
  • Health and Child Care – Mombeshora,
  • State for Provincial Affairs OPC – L Matuke,
  • Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima

Provincial Ministers:

  • Judith Ncube – Bulawayo Provincial
  • Charles Tavengwa – Harare
  • Ezra Chadzamira – Masvingo
  • Owen Ncube – Midlands
  • Manicaland – NokuthulaMaxenyere
  • Mash East – Apolonia Munzverengi
  • Mash West – Mirriam Chombo
  • Mash Central – Christopher Magomo
  • Matabele North – Richard Moyo
  • Mat South –  Evelyn Ndlovu