CCC Councilor David Coltart has been elected as the Mayor and Councilor Donaldson Mabutho as the Deputy Mayor of the City of Bulawayo…
This afternoon with the newly elected Mayor of the City of Bulawayo His Worship Clr @DavidColtart and Deputy Mayor Clr @MabutoDonaldson Bulawayo is in safe hands. Siyabulela Mthwakazi omuhle!!#KangeneUjaha pic.twitter.com/qZSVFLhuhJ
Councilor David Coltart has been duly elected Mayor of the City of Bulawayo, while councilor Donaldson Mabutho will deputise him. pic.twitter.com/WAanpd2taF
@DavidColtart in his mayor robes. The campaign promise has come to pass. Congratulations Your Worship. pic.twitter.com/MPmYYfFlA3
