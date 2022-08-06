The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Victoria Falls arrested Listed Munkuli (35), Kudakwashe Ndlovu (31), Darlington Moyo (35) and Simon Nyoni (45) for unlawful possession of raw ivory at Mhizha turn-off, Matsetsi area.

Detectives recovered two elephant tasks weighing 4.28 kgs, 15 lion claws and four lion teeth from the suspects.

In another case, on 05/078/22, Police and Zimbabwe National Parks rangers acted on a tip and arrested Evidence Moyo (22) for poaching.

The suspect trapped and killed a male Buffalo at a bush near the Victoria Falls dumping site.

Police recovered a kitchen knife from the suspect and five wire snares set in the area surrounding the place where the carcass was found.

Zwnews