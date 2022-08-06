In their pursuit for the agonizingly elusive precious metal, daring illegal gold miners have besieged on a residential compound in Kwekwe, forcing at least four families out of their homes, Zwnews has learnt.

The development comes as a remarkable number of dwellers from BD Compound are now living in fear of their lives with the marauding illegal miners having already razed down two houses accommodating a total number of four families as they search for gold deposits.

A reliable source privy to the illegal mining activities in the area told our news crew during a visit to the area that the illegal miners are operating with blessings from influential Zanu PF figures from the town.

Kwekwe is the hometown of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“What is happening gives credence to suggestions that corruption is endemic in Zimbabwe,” said the source. “It is quite depressing that the police has not been taking any action as the illegal miners have blessings from high ranking Zanu PF officials from the town of Kwekwe,” added the source.

According to information collected by Zwnews, some of the families that have vacated the houses have since relocated to Torwood suburb in Redcliff while another is now based in Kwekwe’s Mbizo suburb.

Police authorities could not immediately respond to questions from this publication with regards to the matter.

Zwnews