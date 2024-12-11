The late national nero and former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko will be buried at his family home in Bulawayo at Plot 19 Bulawayo Drive Douglasdale as per his wish, his family have confirmed, the ZANU PF Patriots reports.

The late former Vice President died in India aged 84 and was declared a national hero.

Meanwhile, the Indian government and the Zimbabwean Embassy are working on the paperwork for the repatriation of body of the former vice president.

The body is expected to arrive in the country this week.

In his condolence message, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa expressed his “deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Mphoko family, especially Mrs (Laurinda) Mphoko and the children, on this their saddest loss”.

“As they go through the motions of grief, may they derive solace from the knowledge that we mourn and stand with them in this darkest hour, always recalling with awe and admiration the huge and selfless contribution which Cde Mphoko made towards Zimbabwe’s Independence and subsequent development after 1980.

“In recognition of his meritorious role of service to his country, both before and after Independence, the Zanu PF Politburo has unanimously decided and agreed to celebrate and immortalise his life of sacrifice by according him the status of national hero,” said President Mnangagwa.

Mphoko served as Zimbabwe’s Vice President from 2014 until 2017, as well as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia, Botswana and South Africa, among other roles.

Zwnews