Extreme temperatures due to climate change have wreaked havoc at Kalope Dam, one of Hwange’s critical water bodies which has almost dried up plunging the community into distress.

An almost dry Kalope Dam stands as testimony of the devastating effects of the El-nino induced drought.

The situation is so dire, threatening thousands of livelihoods who depend on the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme for survival.

The merciless heat continues to lick the last drops in Kalope dam , further squeezing the community already panicking over the death of its livestock.

“We are in a very difficult position right now, Water from the Dam sustains this Irrigation. The crop might not survive if we do not receive rains, Kalope is our source and without water there it is not looking good. Our cattle are also getting stuck in the mud in the Dam, you can see the situation is bad for both livestock and crops,” said a villager.

But, they can only hope for a turn of fortunes within the coming weeks.

In the meantime they will keep their fingers crossed and hope that the little patches of water that now occupy Kalope Dam will not run dry before the next rains hit their area.

Zbc