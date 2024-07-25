Former Deputy Minister of Information, Bright Matonga, who was arrested last month on allegations of stealing farming equipment before being granted US$600 bail by Chegutu Magistrate, Ms Evelyn Mashawakure, has been re-arrested.

His lawyer, Innocent Muchini of Muchini Attorneys told The Herald that Matonga was arrested early this morning on allegations of theft of irrigation pipes.

“He called me in the morning over the issue,” he said.

“The allegations are not clear. I am driving to Chegutu to attend to the matter and will share all the information once I get the facts.”

Matonga was arrested on June 25, 2024.

Zwnews