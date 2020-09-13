Mamelodi Sundowns picked up their third trophy for the 2019/2020 season after defeating Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday night.

But celebrations were cut short for the Brazilians after a massive team sheet blunder that could forfeit their treble win was discovered.

Fans were taken aback when they discovered that the 34-year-old Sundowns left-back, Tebogo Langerman was in the matchday squad that beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0, winning the Nedbank Cup.

Tebogo Langerman picked up a fourth yellow card against Black Leopards last week and was officially listed as being suspended for the final against Celtic.

However, his name showed up on the team sheet presented before the match.

According to NFL Handbook on such blunders: ‘If a Player’s name appears on the team sheet he will be deemed, for the purposes of these Rules, to have participated in the match except if a Member Club removes a Player’s name of the team sheet before the match.’

This mistake can cost the team a lot, or worse result in the suspension of the team from the next Nedbank Cup.

But all being said, the decision lies high up on the League.

But a dark cloud is already hovering on the Brazilians head. Celtic has confirmed they have already lodged a complaint on the matter and awaiting a decision from the board.

Such are unnecessary actions that could have a bitter impact on the team’s technical team. Especially to the team manager Peter Ndlovu who should have known.

Fans have placed all the blame on him and are calling for his axing.

Although his name was not written on the team sheet, according to fans on Twitter, Peter has to take one for the team.

-iHarare