A Chiredzi man recently stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her new husband, The Mirror has learnt.

The case came to court last week just as the World is observing 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

The court heard that Alex Muchocha (45) on November 22, 2021 and at 8pm suddenly appeared at 3 Hectres Dumpsite where the deceased Mercy Zibhowa and her husband Peter Majoka (29) were seated under a tree.

He pulled out an okapi knife forcing Majoka to take to his heels leaving Zibhowa who is aged between 17 and 20 years at the mercy of the suspect. The accused allegedly stabbed Zibhowa three time on the stomach, back and knees.

Majoka returned with neighbours only to find Zibhowa in a pool of blood and the accused vanished.

Magistrate Misheck Brian Munyaradzi heard the case on Tuesday last week and remanded Muchocha in prison to December 14, 2021.

Majoka reported the case at Lyonnais Police and returned with officers to fine Zibhowa dead. Her body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital.

Muchocha was arrested at Farm 38 Hippo Valley Police got a tipoff.

