ED to punish Chiwenga over the shooting of civilians by soldiers?

Was Chiwenga ambushed?

Before he set out for the four nation tour of duty, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the government was going to hike fuel prices, a move though believed to have been necessary, some allege that Mnangagwa knew this was going to stir public unrest.

Despite that knowledge, Mnangagwa proceeded with his journey, leaving his deputy Constantino Chiwenga with the burden of dealing with whatever was going to happen as a result of public disgruntlement following the hike of fuel.

Many people took a swipe at Mnangagwa saying he should have postponed his travel, in order to deal with whatever trouble was going to happen as a result of the announcement, however, some others thought it was a trap for Chiwenga, to act sending the overzealous security forces to assault the protesters.

If that is anything to go by, then Chiwenga fell in the trap, as he indeed sent the security forces to beat up and kill civilians; and the boss is now back; could Chiwenga be in trouble? Only the President knows.

Some analysts had warned that by sending the army and the police to assault civilians, Mnangagwa was going to blame Chiwenga for responding with heavy-handedness while he (Mnangagwa) was away.

As if to confirm the supposed set up, President Mnangagwa who had to cut short his tour is back guns blazing that an investigation should be instituted regarding the killing of civilians by the country’s security forces.

While Mnangagwa condemned the violent protests, he also said the heavy-handedness response by the state was uncalled for.

“Violence or misconduct by our security forces is not acceptable and a betrayal to the new Zimbabwe.

“Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required heads will roll,” said Mnangagwa.

Apparently, while Mnangagwa was away, one of his apologist Terence Mukupe who posted on his twitter account warning those allegedly planning Mnangagwa’s fall that it was them who will go down.

His sentiments came after there has been rumours that a coup against Mnangagwa was being brewed, to which he (Mukupe) was saying will not take part in, “but will stand with his boss in shaming the plotters.”

Mukupe also urged Mnangagwa’s loyal youths to remain resolute even under persecution. Be that as it may, a number of ZANU PF youth league leaders were arrested for engaging in violence, a move that some people believe was motivated by the desire to settle political scores.