Prominent economic analyst Professor Gift Mugano has implored the government to return to mono currency, thus making Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) the only legal tender.

He puts it clear that the adoption of a mono currency should be supported by the right fundamentals.

Mugano says unless the country has its own currency it will remain in the woods economically.

“On currency & the economy:

“Until & unless Zimbabwe has its own currency, we will remain in the economic doldrum forever.

“The challenge we have is that we don’t have the right fundamentals required to support the establishment of a mono currency on a sustainable basis.

“The tragedy we have is that the current technocrats & policy makers in Government are clueless and incompetent!

“The Government of Nelson Chamisa

@nelsonchamisa has the right tool box to cure the economic ills which have become a permanent feature of

@ZANUPF_Official

government!”