DNA Disaster: Ex-Cemeroon Star Geremi Njitap says kids he raised were fathered by wife’s ex, Files for divorce

Former Chelsea midfielder Geremi has reportedly filed for divorce in Cameroon after discovering that the twins he raised with his wife were not biologically his. Court documents claim that DNA tests have shown “no children were born from this union,” leaving Geremi in a state of shock.

The 45-year-old has been married to Toukam Fotso Laure Verline for over a decade.

The revelation allegedly came after Geremi learned that the twins, born in June 2008, were fathered by Laure’s ex-partner, not him. Despite raising the children together and marrying in 2012, Geremi now claims that Laure misled him about the paternity of the twins.

According to reports, Geremi has accused Laure of psychological damage and repeated lies, leading to the breakdown of their marriage. The discovery has reportedly shattered the harmony of their relationship and caused Geremi significant emotional distress.

Geremi, who enjoyed a successful career at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho’s management, winning two Premier League titles, has filed for divorce based on the results of the alleged DNA test. Since retiring from professional football in 2011, Geremi has been involved in football administration and has expressed aspirations to become a manager in the future.

The news of Geremi’s divorce filing has sparked widespread interest, reflecting the personal turmoil faced by the former football star amid the shocking revelation about his family.