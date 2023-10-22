Kenya Medical Council Cracks Down on Impersonator and Suspends Medical Doctor Nyawade Onyango Over Alleged Fraud

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has taken decisive action against a false medical practitioner, Mr. David Nyawade Onyango, who was found posing as a medical doctor without the required credentials.

This action was prompted by allegations that Nyawade had been practicing medicine without the necessary qualifications, including an undergraduate medical degree. As a result, he has been barred from practicing as a medical doctor in Kenya.

In a public notice, the KMPDC explicitly declared, “This is to inform the general public that the individual identified as ‘David Nyawade Onyango’ or ‘David Onyango Nyawade’ has been deregistered by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council and is hereby prohibited from practicing as a medical doctor in the Republic of Kenya.”

The deregistration of Nyawade is part of a broader effort by the KMPDC to crack down on individuals falsely claiming to be healthcare professionals, with the aim of safeguarding the public from unqualified practitioners.

Nyawade has been practising for the past 16 years with bogus papers and qualifications.