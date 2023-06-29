High Court Judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi is this Thursday (today) expected to deliver the long awaited judgement in the ritual murder case of a Murewa boy Tapiwa Makore Jnr.

Tapiwa was allegedly murdered by his uncle Tapiwa Makore Snr in connivance with one Tafadzwa Shamba in 2020 when he was seven.

At first, four suspects including Maud Hunidzarira and Thanks Makore were arrested over the murder.

However, two of the suspects were acquitted at the close of the prosecution case after the prosecution withdrew the charges against them for lack of incriminating evidence, but the other two were put on their defence.

During trial it was established that Tapiwa was drugged, killed and mutilated so that his body parts could be sold to a witch doctor for US$1500.

