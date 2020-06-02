Whilst one may be forgiven for opining that Zimbabwe has in the past three months of the national lockdown witnessed a comparatively low Covid19 mortality rate with only four deaths recorded, the continued surge in the number of nationals infected with the deadly virus unquestionably remains a matter of serious concern in the southern African country.

As of late Monday, health authorities had confirmed 26 new cases, bringing Covid19 infections to 203.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), the 26 new cases consist of returnees from South Africa (22), Botswana (3), while the other one is a local case.

“The local case is a contact of a known confirmed case,” the latest official MoHCC update on Covid19 partly reads.

Harare Metropolitan continues to lead the pack with 96 confirmed cases while Bulawayo ranks on a distant second with a total of eighteen Covid19 cases. Masvingo and Matabeleland South have 16 confirmed cases each.

Mashonaland West has 12 cases, Midlands 10, Manicaland eight, Mashonaland East six while Matabeleland North and Mashonaland Central recorded three cases each.

With the winter season upon southern Africa, health experts have forecasted a spike in Covid19 figures within the region.

Agencies

Additional Reporting: Zwnews