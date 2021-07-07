Zimbabwe’s Warriors have played a goaless draw against the Mambas of Mozambique in their opening match this afternoon.

The match was played at Wolfson Stadium, and both teams had their fair share of chances.

The new look Warriors side had a promising start, with the youngsters giving a good account of themselves.

More details later…

2021 Cosafa Cup Warriors starting line up:

Arubi, Mucheto, Amin, Dzingai, Mavhurume, Tavengwa, Nyahwa, Sarupinda, Banda, Karuru, Matare,

Substitutes: Mapisa, Phiri, Nadolo, Murimba, Dube ,Hachiro, Musaka, Mbeba, Mkolo.